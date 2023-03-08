UrduPoint.com

Four Dead In Syria Drone Strike: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor

Beirut, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A drone strike killed four people in government-held eastern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

"Four people were killed and eight wounded in a drone strike near a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed groups and near a truck loaded with weapons," Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

There was no immediate word on who carried out the strike in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

It targeted a part of the city that is home to residences of top Iranian commanders and senior officers of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement as well as an Iranian hospital to treat cholera patients, Abdel Rahman said.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Lebanon Top

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

2 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.