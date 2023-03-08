Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A drone strike killed four people in government-held eastern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

"Four people were killed and eight wounded in a drone strike near a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed groups and near a truck loaded with weapons," Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

There was no immediate word on who carried out the strike in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

It targeted a part of the city that is home to residences of top Iranian commanders and senior officers of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement as well as an Iranian hospital to treat cholera patients, Abdel Rahman said.