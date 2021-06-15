UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, Seven Injured In Philippine House Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Four dead, seven injured in Philippine house explosion

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and seven others wounded in a house explosion in the central Philippine Masbate province on Tuesday, police said.

A police report said the explosion happened at around 1:00 p.m.

local time, and destroyed the house of a village official on the island province.

"Initial investigation disclosed that the explosion was caused by dynamites used for illegal fishing," the report said.

Police said four people, including the village official, were killed at the scene. The injured, including a seven-year-old boy, are being treated at a local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police P

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

14 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

15 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

27 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

28 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

32 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.