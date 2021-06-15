Four dead, seven injured in Philippine house explosion

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and seven others wounded in a house explosion in the central Philippine Masbate province on Tuesday, police said.

A police report said the explosion happened at around 1:00 p.m.

local time, and destroyed the house of a village official on the island province.

"Initial investigation disclosed that the explosion was caused by dynamites used for illegal fishing," the report said.

Police said four people, including the village official, were killed at the scene. The injured, including a seven-year-old boy, are being treated at a local hospital.