London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's Booker Prize, whose winner is set to be unveiled on Thursday, this year pits four debut novelists against a pair of established writers for one of the world's most prestigious literary awards.

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga and Ethiopian-American Maaza Mengiste are vying with the quartet of debutants for the title of best work of English-language fiction published in the UK and Ireland.

Ahead of the announcement, British bookmakers were backing Scotland's Douglas Stuart, author of 1980s Glasgow-set novel "Shuggie Bain", to claim the storied prize.

The Booker has launched careers and courted controversy since its creation in 1969.

Judges last year tore up the rule book by awarding it jointly to Canadian author Margaret Atwood and Anglo-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo.

Past laureates have included celebrated writers from Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes to Kazuo Ishiguro and Roddy Doyle.

Paul Beatty became the first American winner when the Booker bowed to pressure and began including authors from outside the Commonwealth, Ireland and Zimbabwe in 2013.

This year's announcement, expected shortly before 2000 GMT, will air in Britain on BBC television in a star-studded programme featuring interviews with three past winners and former US President Barack Obama.

The ceremony will also be available to listeners and viewers around the world online.

The winner will receive £50,000 ($66,000, 56,000 Euros) in prize money and huge international attention.