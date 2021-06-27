Four die in US hot air balloon accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Four people died and another was seriously injured in a hot air balloon accident in Albuquerque, in the southwestern United States, the city's police announced Saturday.

The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," Albuquerque police said on Twitter.

"One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition," it added.

Early Saturday morning, some 13,000 people were without power because of the accident, local utility PNM tweeted.

Power was later restored to all affected customers, it said.