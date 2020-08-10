UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drown Off Dutch Beaches

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Four drown off Dutch beaches

The Hague, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people have drowned in choppy seas off the Dutch coast on Sunday, police and news reports said, as thousands flocked to beaches to escape scorching temperatures.

Two bathers aged 24 and 28 years drowned in The Hague after being swept out to sea by strong currents, the NOS public broadcaster reported.

"It's terrible news that a young man has drowned," acting mayor Hilbert Bredemeijer told NOS.

"The sea today is very dangerous. There have been a lot of incidents and a lot of rescues," he said.

Police later confirmed that a second victim died on his way to hospital.

Two other swimmers drowned at Wijk aan Zee and Zandvoort near Amsterdam, the NOS said, as the mercury rose above 30 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit) for a second consecutive day.

The Netherlands experienced the warmest August 9 on record, the Dutch online weather service weerplaza.nl said.

Related Topics

Weather Police Died Young Man The Hague Amsterdam Netherlands August Sunday

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

4 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

4 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

4 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

4 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.