Four drug companies agree to pay $26 bn in proposed opioid settlement: NY official

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Officials from several US states on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping proposed settlement under which four pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the country's opioid epidemic would pay up to $26 billion to resolve some 4,000 claims in Federal and state courts.

Under the agreement, three drug distributors -- McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen -- along with Johnson & Johnson, would pay to resolve the claims and finance prevention and treatment programs, said a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was joined on a briefing by prosecutors from several states.

The opioid crisis has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the United States in the last 20 years.