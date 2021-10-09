UrduPoint.com

Four Far-right Suspects Charged In France For Plotting Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Four far-right suspects charged in France for plotting attacks

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A French anti-terrorist judge has charged four men with suspected links to a far-right conspiracy theorist for allegedly plotting a series of attacks, including on coronavirus vaccination centres, a judicial source said Saturday.

Two of the men are also accused of involvement in the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl in April.

Remy Daillet, a leading figure in conspiracy circles, was arrested in June over the kidnapping as he returned to France on a flight from Singapore.

The four charged on Friday are suspected of links to Daillet.

An anti-terrorist judge ordered the arrests as part of an investigation into a shadowy group known as "Honneur et nation" (Honour and nation).

As part of the probe, three people were charged in May and five others last month.

The suspects, 12 in total, are suspected of plotting a series of attacks, including against vaccination centres, a masonic lodge, prominent people and journalists, according to sources close to the case.

The team had "a multitude of violent actions planned, targeting institutional sites, vaccination centres, 5G antennas...," one source familiar with the case said on Tuesday.

Another source on Friday said the suspects had "the idea of a coup d'etat, of an overthrow of the French government".

Lawyers for the four men charged Friday declined to comment.

The four, aged between 43 and 69 and including two former soldiers, were held for questioning on Tuesday.

The kidnapped girl, identified only by her first name Mia, was taken in mid-April from the home in eastern France of her grandmother, her legal guardian, by several men employed by Mia's mother.

She was found a few days later in a squat in Switzerland, in the care of her mother who had lost custody of her, and returned to her grandmother.

Investigators believe the abduction may have been organised by extremists led by Daillet who believe that children in care are unfairly taken from their parents.

Related Topics

Kidnapping France Singapore Switzerland 5G April May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit E ..

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special action to control inflati ..

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

22 minutes ago
 Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid ..

Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

22 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

32 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.