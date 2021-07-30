UrduPoint.com

Four Footballers Killed In Somalia Blast

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Four footballers killed in Somalia blast

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four local footballers in Somalia were killed when a powerful explosion ripped through their bus on Friday in what the country's president branded a "barbaric terror attack".

Ten players from the Jubaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry club were heading off for a game at the Kismayo city stadium in southern Somalia when the blast hit.

"The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle. There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus," said police officer Mohamed Sadiq.

He said four football players were killed and five others wounded in the explosion, believed to have been caused by a bomb.

In a statement on Twitter, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the "barbaric terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent Somali sports people".

Witness Ibrahim Ahmed said the blast was "huge" and set off a fire which gutted the bus.

"People rushed to remove the dead bodies and wounded players," he said.

Related Topics

Somalia Football Dead Attack Fire Police Sports Twitter Vehicle Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due ..

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due to harsh weather

35 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete loc ..

Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete lockdown: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

37 seconds ago
 Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russi ..

Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russia Once Pandemic Allows - Ambas ..

39 seconds ago
 Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Sin ..

Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Since February 1 Coup - United Na ..

44 seconds ago
 US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Inf ..

US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Infrastructure Deal

31 minutes ago
 ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.