Four former VW managers go on trial over 'dieselgate' scandal

Frankfurt, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The trial of four former Volkswagen managers accused of fraud in the "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal began on Thursday in the absence of the group's ex-boss, whose day in court was delayed for health reasons.

The defendants allegedly organised commercial fraud and tax evasion in relation to the scandal which rocked the global car industry in September 2015, when Volkswagen admitted tampering with millions of diesel vehicles to dupe pollution tests.

Last week, the court decided to split proceedings, delaying the trial of Martin Winterkorn, the group's former CEO, for reasons of ill health.

Winterkorn, 74, was initially meant to stand trial alongside the other four executives but recently underwent an operation, leaving him unable to appear.

The hearing in Brunswick, not far from Volkswagen's corporate seat in Wolfsburg, is the second significant criminal trial in relation to the dieselgate scandal.