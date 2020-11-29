Four French police go before judge over beating of black man: source close to probe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Four police officers detained after a video appeared to show them beating a black music producer in Paris were brought before a judge on Sunday, a source close to the investigation said.

The officers, who have been suspended from duty and being held by the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN), are under investigation for "violence with a racist motive" and false testimony.