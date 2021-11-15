UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Four held over Liverpool taxi 'terrorist' blast

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said the motivation for Sunday's blast in a taxi was unclear.

But he said the improvised explosive device, which ignited in the cab, turning it into a fireball, was "built by the passenger" who died.

The explosion outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital came just minutes before a Remembrance Sunday service at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

That has prompted speculation the event was the intended target.

Jackson told a news conference: "We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry, which we are pursuing.

"Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident."Three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were arrested under the Terrorism Act soon after the explosion in the nearby Kensington area of the city and were taken for questioning.

