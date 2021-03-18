Four hurricane names retired after deadly destruction

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Atlantic hurricane Names Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota are being retired due to the trail of death and destruction left in their wake, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said.

The four names were wiped off the lists following a two-day virtual meeting of the WMO's 28-country Hurricane Committee serving North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

"We've retired some hurricane names based on the impact on lives and property," said committee chair Ken Graham, director of the US National Hurricane Center.

During 2020, the unprecedented number of 30 named Atlantic storms led to at least 400 fatalities and cost $41 billion in damages.

"Considering a record-breaking season during the global pandemic, many lives were saved through this committee's work," said Graham.

"It is critical we have a plan, coordinate our efforts, and share challenges and best practices." Throughout the annual Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, storms are named to make them easier to identify in warning messages.

Storms are assigned alternating male and female names in alphabetical order -- this year beginning with Ana, Bill and Claudette.

They are reused every six years, though if any hurricane is particularly devastating, its name is retired and replaced.

Dexter will replace Dorian on the list of names coming back in 2025; Leah will replace Laura in 2026.

The name lists use 21 of the 26 letters of the alphabet due to the difficulty in finding a balance of six easily-recognisable English, Spanish, French and Dutch names starting with Q, U, X, Y and Z -- the languages spoken in the Atlantic and Caribbean regions affected.

If there are more than 21 named storms in a year, as happened in 2005 and 2020, the names would then start going through the letters of the Greek alphabet, starting with Alpha and Beta.

However, from 2021, the Greek alphabet will be replaced by a permanent supplementary list of names, in alphabetical order.

The overflow list of names to be used from now on starts with Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath and Isla.

"There is confusion with some Greek alphabet names when they are translated," the Geneva-based WMO said.

Furthermore, the letters Zeta, Eta and Theta occur in succession, resulting last year in simultaneous, similar-sounding storms, negating the object of naming them to help ensure clear communication.