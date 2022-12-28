UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Chinese Gold Miners Arrested In Southern Mali, Official Says

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DOUALA, Cameroon , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Four illegal Chinese gold miners have been arrested in southern Mali, an official said on Tuesday. The men were arrested by forest officials of the Environment Ministry on the night of Dec. 21-22 in a forest in Kekoro.

Diakaridia Yossi, the ministry spokesman, told Anadolu Agency that the operation was held as part of a fight against illegal gold miners in the classified forests.

Yossi said that the arrested persons had been operating for months during which they "savagely destroyed" several parts of the classified forest of Kekoro, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Bougouni.

He said that bulldozers, pickup vehicles and shotguns found at the site were also seized. This is "a real environmental scandal," he said.

More than 100 foreign nationals have been arrested for illegal mining in Mali for several years, according to the ministry in charge of mines.

