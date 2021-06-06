UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Jordan Policemen Wounded In Clashes With Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Four Jordan policemen wounded in clashes with protesters

Amman, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Four Jordanian police officers were wounded Saturday night when they clashed with supporters of a lawmaker suspended from parliament for railing against chronic power cuts, the security service said.

"Four policemen were wounded and hospitalised when they intervened... to put an end to riots, the firing of shots into the air and the burning of cars," said Amer al-Satrawi, the public security service's spokesman.

They were wounded by stones, but their lives were not in danger, Satrawi said in a statement, adding that the clashes took place in Naour, a suburb in the capital's south.

Witnesses said the protesters were supporters of lawmaker Oussama al-Ajarma.

Ajarma had demanded a debate on electricity cuts that hit Amman and other districts on May 21, accusing the government of deliberately cutting power to forestall a protest march by Jordanian tribes in support of the Palestinian cause.

But his request was turned down by the speaker and the lawmaker was suspended from parliament on May 27, before he resigned in protest on Wednesday.

Authorities said that the power failure was due to a fault on a high tension line running between Egypt and Jordan.

Jordan has experienced several episodes of unrest in recent months, including scattered protests against a curfew and economic hardship triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In early April, the country was rocked by an alleged plot to "destabilise" the kingdom that implicated Prince Hamzah, who is King Abdullah's half-brother and a former crown prince.

Authorities said Hamzah's case was resolved within the royal family, but two former officials linked to Saudi Arabia are to stand trial over that affair, state media said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Riots Police Electricity Parliament Egypt Amman Saudi Arabia March April May Family Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

6 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

51 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

52 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

54 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.