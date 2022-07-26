Four killed, 48 injured as passenger bus turns turtle in southern Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QALAT, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Four commuters were killed and 48 others injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Tuesday, a traffic police officer said.

The accident took place in Shahr-e-Safa district in the wee hours of Tuesday, said the official on condition of anonymity, without giving more details.

In the meantime, director of provincial Public Health department Abdul Hakim Hakimi confirmed that four dead bodies including three women and 48 injured people including women and children had been taken to hospital.

Reckless driving and congested roads often lead to deadly road mishaps in war-torn Afghanistan, according to traffic police officials.