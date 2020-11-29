UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, Dozens Wounded In Sri Lanka Prison Riot

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Four killed, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka's capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison where had inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

"Guards at Mahara have used force to control an unruly situation," Rohana said.

Police initially said one prisoner was killed and three wounded, but doctors at the nearby Ragama hospital said they received the bodies of four inmates, while another 24 were admitted with wounds.

Prison officials said rioting inmates had set fire to a section of the prison and firefighters had been called in to douse the flames.

Teams of elite police Special Task Force commandos have been sent to bolster security at the prison, police spokesman Rohana said.

Sunday's clashes were the culmination of weeks of unrest in several prisons across the country as the number of Covid-19 cases within Sri Lankan jails exceeded 1,000 by Saturday.

Two inmates have died of the virus.

Last week, a prisoner was killed when he fell off while trying to scale the walls of a prison in the central Bogambara region during unrest inside the jail.

Prisons across the country went into a lockdown last week as the authorities reported a surge in infections among inmates as well as guards.

The number of Covid-19 deaths across the country have also increased six-fold this month to 116, while the total infections more than doubled to 23,484.

Sri Lanka had reported 19 deaths out of 10,424 people infected at the end of October.

The South Asian island nation of 21 million had claimed success in containing the virus first detected on January 27 in a Chinese woman tourist. Sri Lanka eased a three-month curfew on June 28, but a second wave of infections hit last month.

Authorities have said a newer and more virulent strain of the virus was now spreading in the island.

Schools in the country's most populous Western Province remained closed while parts of the capital are also under a strict lockdown since last month.

Related Topics

Fire Police Prisoner Sri Lanka China Jail Died January June October Women Sunday Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

1 hour ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

2 hours ago

Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazin ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an seeks to raise AED15 million for two new c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.