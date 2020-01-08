UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Car Bombing Near Somalia Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Four killed in car bombing near Somalia parliament

Mogadishu, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded close to a checkpoint near Somalia's parliament in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.

A plume of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said a number of vehicles were on fire.

Islamist group Al-Shabaab claimed the attack, after a spike in activity in recent days by the Al-Qaeda linked group which has seen it inflict mass casualties in Somalia and attack a US military base in Kenya.

"Explosives were packed in a vehicle which the security forces think was trying to pass through the checkpoint but because he could not do that, the suicide bomber detonated it," said police officer Adan Abdullahi.

"Initial reports we have received indicate four people were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in the blast."

