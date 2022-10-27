Four Killed In Israeli Strikes Near Damascus: War Monitor
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM
Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Four fighters were killed early Thursday during Israeli strikes on several positions near Damascus, a war monitor said, in the third such attack in less than a week.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory since civil war broke out there in 2011, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.