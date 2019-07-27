UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Philippines Quake: Police

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Four people were killed and at least nine injured when twin earthquakes struck islands in the northern Philippines early Saturday, police said.

Both tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation's largest Luzon island. Images in Philippine media showed collapsed buildings and cracked roads.

