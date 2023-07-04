Open Menu

Four Killed In US Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Four killed in US mass shooting in Philadelphia

Washington, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed and two children wounded in a mass shooting Monday night in the US city of Philadelphia, police said, the latest chapter in the country's gun violence crisis.

Those killed were all males aged between 20 and 59, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told journalists, while the two children wounded were aged two and 13.

Police apprehended the suspected shooter -- a 40-year-old who was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun -- near the scene of the shooting in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, Outlaw said.

"I don't know if he was firing the rifle at the time we were pursuing or the handgun, but yes he was actively shooting a firearm at the time our officers were pursuing," she said.

Earlier local media reports said four people had been hurt in the shooting, but Outlaw put the number of wounded at two, both children.

Local media footage showed police had cordoned off an extensive crime scene, which Outlaw said spanned at least eight city blocks.

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened. Like I said we have this person in custody and we are doing what we can to positively identify this person," she said.

Police said they had also apprehended a second person, who they believe returned fire against the shooter.

"At some point as victims were being shot, we have another person that we believe acquired a gun somehow... and returned fire in the direction of the shooter that we have in custody," said Outlaw.

Monday's shooting was at least the 341st that the United States has seen this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), with at least 21,696 people killed -- including 12,144 suicides -- so far this year.

The GVA defines a "mass shooting" as a gun-related incident in which at least four or more people are wounded or killed.

Last year, at least 44,357 people were killed in gun violence in the United States, more than half of which were suicides.

Over the weekend, two people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting at a block party in the eastern city of Baltimore.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Baltimore Philadelphia United States Media All

Recent Stories

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

25 minutes ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

10 hours ago
NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

10 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

11 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

11 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

11 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

12 hours ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous