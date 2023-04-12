Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Kosovo police arrested four officers late Tuesday over a shooting incident in which an ethnic Serb was wounded in the country's volatile north, a minister said.

The incident on Monday night reflects soaring tensions between Pristina and ethnic Serbs less than a month after arch-foes Kosovo and Serbia stopped short of signing a deal on normalising ties.

Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia, however, does not recognise this, and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority -- especially in the north where they make up the majority.

Milan Jovanovic said he was shot while driving next to a Kosovo police checkpoint on a road near the flashpoint city of Mitrovica.

Jovanovic, who underwent surgery in a Mitrovica hospital, told Serbian state-run RTS television that he heard a shot and felt a pain in his shoulder just after passing the checkpoint.

"I really do not know who opened fire," he said.

The head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, Petar Petkovic, said on Facebook that police opened fire on Jovanovic "only because he is a Serb".

In a Facebook post late Tuesday, Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said: "Four police officers were arrested and remanded in 48-hour custody." The officers were suspected of not reporting the incident, and one was suspected of being involved in it, Svecla added.

The initial results of an investigation suggested that the driver had failed to obey an officer's signal to stop his car, after which the officer opened fire, injuring the driver, the minister said. He identified the victim only by the initials M.J.

Kosovo police at first denied any involvement, but said later on Tuesday that four officers had been suspended over their "possible involvement" in the incident.

Northern Kosovo has been on the edge since November when hundreds of ethnic Serbs in the local administration walked off the job to protest a new decree by Pristina that banned Serbian licence plates issued for Kosovo from being used on its territory.

Tensions later boiled over between the two sides, with ethnic Serbs erecting barricades that sealed off three border crossings with Serbia.