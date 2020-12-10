UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Lions Test Positive For Covid At Barcelona Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Four lions test positive for Covid at Barcelona zoo

Madrid, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Four lions at Barcelona Zoo, three of them older females, caught Covid-19 last month but suffered only mild symptoms and have since recovered, the Catalan animal park said.

Their keepers were tipped off when they noticed "mild respiratory symptoms" among three 16-year-old females and a four-year-old male, a zoo statement said.

The symptoms emerged as two of their keepers tested positive for the virus.

"The four lions were tested with the viral antigen detection kit... and were found to be positive," it said, indicating the diagnosis was confirmed by PCR tests.

They were immediately treated with anti-inflammatories and closely monitored under a protocol similar to that for the flu, and "responded positively".

"At no time were the lions seen having difficultly breathing or other respiratory issues, and all symptoms disappeared within a fortnight, apart from coughing and sneezing," the zoo said.

To avoid catching the virus, the keepers wore FFP3 masks, plexiglass visors and protective footwear, and they were lowered into the enclosure in a halter.

The zoo also contacted "international experts such as the Bronx Zoo veterinary service in New York, the only one to have documented a case of Sars-CoV-2 infection in big cats," it said.

In early April, a four-year-old female tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for Covid-19, likely contracting it from a keeper who was asymptomatic at the time.

Since the start of the pandemic, cats, dogs and various other animals have tested positive for Covid-19 but until now, minks are the only animals proven to both contract the virus and pass it on to humans.

Several countries have ordered the mass culling of their mink populations, notably Denmark where more than 10 million have already been killed.

Related Topics

Male Barcelona New York Denmark April All From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

20 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

21 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

3 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.