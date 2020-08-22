UrduPoint.com
Four Mali Soldiers Killed In Bomb Blast: Military Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Four Mali soldiers killed in bomb blast: military source

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Four Malian soldiers were killed and one seriously hurt Saturday when an explosive device detonated as their vehicle drove by in the centre of the country, a military source told AFP.

The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

