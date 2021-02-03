Four Malian troops killed in suspected jihadist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Four troops were killed in Mali's troubled central region early Wednesday when they came under attack from jihadists, security sources said.

Their position at Boni, located between Douentza and Hombori in the Mopti region, was attacked by "heavily armed individuals in armoured vehicles," one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He gave a provisional toll of four dead and 10 injured, two of them seriously.