Four migrants die en route to Canary Islands

Madrid, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Four migrants died during a perilous journey from the coast of Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, which last year registered a huge surge in arrivals, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The four were found dead on arrival when a rickety boat carrying 47 migrants landed in Tenerife at dawn, the emergency services said on Twitter, citing Red Cross officials.

"This morning a boat carrying 47 sub-Saharan migrants landed on El Cabezo beach in Tenerife. Red Cross medics have confirmed four deaths," it said.

Three others were hospitalised with "burns and other injuries," it said.