Four Migrants Die En Route To Canary Islands

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Four migrants die en route to Canary Islands

Madrid, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Four migrants died during a perilous journey from the coast of Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, which last year registered a huge surge in arrivals, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The four were found dead on arrival when a rickety boat carrying 47 migrants landed in Tenerife at dawn, the emergency services said on Twitter, citing Red Cross officials.

"This morning a boat carrying 47 sub-Saharan migrants landed on El Cabezo beach in Tenerife. Red Cross medics have confirmed four deaths," it said.

Three others were hospitalised with "burns and other injuries," it said. OK

More Stories From Miscellaneous

