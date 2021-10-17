UrduPoint.com

Four Migrants Drown, 13 Rescued Off Algeria: Coastguard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The Algerian coastguard recovered four bodies from the Mediterranean Sea and rescued 13 migrants after a boat capsized in its waters, the defence ministry said Sunday.

"Algerian coastguards and a rescue helicopter...

saved 13 illegal migrants and recovered the bodies of four other migrants who drowned after their boat capsized 16 nautical miles north" of the capital Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not specify the nationalities of those who died, but many young Algerians attempt the highly risky illicit crossing of the Mediterranean, often making for Spain.

A total of 4,704 Algerians have been intercepted at sea so far this year.

Algeria in 2009 ratified a law punishing illegal migration by up to six months in prison, but the legislation has failed to deter young people from attempting the dangerous crossings.

