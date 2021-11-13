UrduPoint.com

Four Migrants Drown Off Morocco Trying To Reach Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Four migrants drown off Morocco trying to reach Europe

Skheirat, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Four Moroccan migrants trying to reach the European Union have drowned in the Atlantic Ocean, officials and relatives said Friday.

Three other migrants were rescued after their vessel sank off the resort of Skheirat, south of the capital Rabat, on Thursday.

"We are in shock. My cousin, who was 29, was among the dead," said a relative of one of those who drowned.

"They were all Moroccan. We had no idea he was going to try to make the voyage." Officials said the migrants' vessel was believed to have had a capacity of up to 20 people, and a search was continuing for any other survivors.

Fishermen in the area said the coast between Rabat and Casablanca was a regular jumping-off point for migrants trying to reach mainland Spain.

Further south, along the Moroccan-controlled coast of the disputed Western Sahara, the goal is normally Spain's Atlantic Canary Islands.

Authorities in the territory's main city of Laayoune detained 106 migrants in two groups as they prepared to put to sea on Friday, Morocco's state-run MAP news agency reported.

Authorities said they had thwarted other attempted departures from elsewhere along the Atlantic Coast, making multiple arrests and seizing several boats.

On Thursday, Moroccan authorities said they had intercepted a boat 30 kilometres off Laayoune Port carrying 114 migrants trying to reach the Canaries.

A total of 27,136 migrants reached Spain between January and the end of September, a 53.8 percent jump on the same period last year, according to Spanish interior ministry figures.

The Portuguese coastguard said the navy had picked up 37 migrants on Thursday, most of them Moroccans, according to Portuguese media reports.

Related Topics

Dead Interior Ministry European Union Laayoune Rabat Casablanca Same Spain Morocco Turkish Lira January September Media All From

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

2 hours ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

2 hours ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

2 hours ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.