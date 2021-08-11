UrduPoint.com

Four Migrants Missing, One Dead Off Spain's Canaries

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Four migrants missing, one dead off Spain's Canaries

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Four migrants were most at seeing and a fifth died shortly after being rescued during an operation off Spain's Canary Islands, Spain's coast guard said Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday when a merchant ship came to the aid of a boat carrying 34 migrants some 350 miles (550 kilometres) south of the Atlantic archipelago off the coast of Morocco.

Due to the rough weather and the exhaustion of the migrants, four of them "fell into the water and it was not possible to rescue them", said a spokesman for Spain's coast guard.

A Spanish army helicopter was deployed on Wednesday to evacuate four of those rescued who were in critical condition, but one of them, a woman, died before she could be airlifted for treatment.

Migrant arrivals on the Atlantic archipelago have surged since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

At its shortest, the sea crossing from the Moroccan coast is around 100 kilometres, but the strong currents there make it very dangerous. The vessels used are often overcrowded and in poor condition, adding to the risks.

Last year 23,023 migrants reached the Canary Islands, eight times more than in 2019, interior ministry figures show.

During the first seven months of this year, 7,531 migrants reached the Canaries, more than twice as much over the same period in 2020.

Last year, the International Organization for Migration said 850 people had died while trying to reach the archipelago. Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that monitors migrant flows, said the figure was at least 1,851.

Related Topics

Weather Army Interior Ministry Poor Water Europe Died Same Spain Morocco Women 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

6 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

21 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

18 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

20 minutes ago
 Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized ..

Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized at NUML

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.