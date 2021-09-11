UrduPoint.com

Four Missing After Hillside Collapses In Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

Mexico City, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescuers searched Friday for at least four people missing near Mexico City after a hillside collapsed, bringing huge boulders crashing down on homes, authorities said.

"It's a tragedy," said Raciel Perez, mayor of Tlalnepantla just outside the capital.

Two very large boulders tumbled down the hillside and buried three houses under a pile of rubble, he said.

Heavy machinery included a digger was sent to the site to remove the rubble and residents were evacuated from nearby homes, authorities said.

Images published by the mayor's office showed emergency workers climbing rubble and boulders piled up as high as a three-storey house.

The landslide followed heavy rain in central Mexico and a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday near the Pacific coast that shook the capital and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

