Four More Deaths In Bolivia Protests: Rights Commission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Four more deaths in Bolivia protests: rights commission

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Four more people have died in protests in Bolivia, raising the total number of victims in the political unrest to 23, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Saturday.

The new deaths were announced after five protesters were killed in clashes with security forces on Friday in central Bolivia, a political stronghold of exiled ex-president Evo Morales.

The Washington-based IACHR, a part of the Organization of American States, also recorded 122 wounded since Friday.

