Four More Deaths In Delhi Violence, Hospital Source Says, Toll 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:40 AM

Four more deaths in Delhi violence, hospital source says, toll 17

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Four more people have died in some of the worst sectarian violence in decades in New Delhi, a hospital source told AFP, which takes the death toll from several days of rioting to 17.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law on Sunday descended Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims, with rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns out in force.

