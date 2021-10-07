UrduPoint.com

Four More Kidnapped In DR Congo After Aid Workers Taken

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Four more kidnapped in DR Congo after aid workers taken

Bukavu, DR Congo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Four people were kidnapped from a truck belonging to an NGO in DR Congo's troubled east on Thursday, local sources said, days after three aid workers and a nurse were abducted in a neighbouring province.

The four were in the Virunga National Park travelling toward Goma in the North Kivu province when unidentified men stopped their pick-up truck, civil society leader Mambo Kawaya said.

They were then taken into the bush, he added.

Boniface Kagumya Chechire, the local mayor of Kibumba, confirmed the abduction, saying the identity of those taken was not known but that their truck belonged to an NGO.

"I am at the scene, our security services are conducting a search," he told AFP by phone.

Related Topics

Civil Society Goma Congo From

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

22 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, e ..

Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, energy situation in country

12 minutes ago
 FM condoles with families of quake victims

FM condoles with families of quake victims

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.