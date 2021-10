Four more kidnapped in DR Congo after aid workers taken

Bukavu, DR Congo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Four people were kidnapped from a truck belonging to an NGO in DR Congo's troubled east on Thursday, local sources said, days after three aid workers and a nurse were abducted in a neighbouring province.

The four were in the Virunga National Park travelling toward Goma in the North Kivu province when unidentified men stopped their pick-up truck, civil society leader Mambo Kawaya said.

They were then taken into the bush, he added.

Boniface Kagumya Chechire, the local mayor of Kibumba, confirmed the abduction, saying the identity of those taken was not known but that their truck belonged to an NGO.

"I am at the scene, our security services are conducting a search," he told AFP by phone.