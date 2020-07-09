UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Nashville Players Test Positive For Virus: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Four more Nashville players test positive for virus: report

Miami, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Four more players from Nashville SC have tested positive for the coronavirus, a report said Wednesday, raising questions about the team's place in Major League Soccer's restart competition.

The Athletic website reported that four players subjected to additional testing for COVID-19 had all tested positive.

If confirmed, it would mean nine Nashville players in total have now tested positive for coronavirus after five cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Neither Major League Soccer nor Nashville SC were immediately available to comment on the report, which came as the league was preparing for the opening game of its "MLS is Back" competition in Orlando, Florida.

On Monday, FC Dallas were withdrawn from the tournament altogether after 10 players and a member of the team's support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLS has been in shutdown since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in March, sending sport in North America to a standstill.

The MLS is relaunching the season with a World Cup-style tournament, with all teams taking part based at the Disney World campus in Orlando.

Since the decision to restart the league was announced, COVID-19 cases across the United States have skyrocketed, with Florida particularly hard hit.

Related Topics

World Orlando Nashville Dallas Florida United States March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

9 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

11 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

9 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

9 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.