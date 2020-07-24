UrduPoint.com
Four More Test Positive For Virus At Second-tier Fuenlabrada

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish second-division side Fuenlabrada announced Thursday four more cases of coronavirus had been detected at the club, after a number of positive tests caused Monday's game at Deportivo La Coruna to be postponed.

"This afternoon (Thursday) four additional cases of COVID-19 have been communicated and a fifth, showing symptoms, is inconclusive at this time," the club said in a statement.

"In the absence of confirmation of results of tests carried out by the Galicia regional health authorities, the number of people infected who made the trip would rise to 10, on top of the four people who stayed in Madrid," it added.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, the players, in confinement in Coruna since Monday, have undergone two further tests, one performed by La Liga and another by regional health officials.

Monday's game against Fuenlabrada was rescheduled for July 30 after several positive COVID-19 tests at the Madrid-based club.

Deportivo were relegated to the third tier as the rest of the division finished their campaigns while the former Spanish champions were forced to sit out the final round of fixtures.

The club said it would contest the decision to postpone their final match of the season.

Failing a successful appeal the delayed match is academic for Deportivo, but the encounter has wider significance.

