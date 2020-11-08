UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-nation Gymnastics Hints At How Pandemic Olympics Might Work

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Four-nation gymnastics hints at how pandemic Olympics might work

Tokyo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan provided a glimpse Sunday into what the delayed Tokyo Olympics may look like next summer as fans attended the country's first international sporting competition since the pandemic shutdown.

The friendly gymnastics "Friendships and Solidarity Competition" gathered around 30 athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the US to compete in tightly controlled bio-secure conditions.

Some 2,000 fans in face masks sanitised their hands regularly, checked their body temperature and remained socially distanced at the 8,700-capacity Yoyogi No.1 Gymnasium, while being encouraged not to shout support to avoid spreading droplets.

Athletes and journalists were subject to similar strict hygiene measures and were also showered with brief sprays of a sanitising mist.

The spectators resorted to polite applause and occasional quiet murmurs of "wow" as gymnasts pulled off gravity defying routines or feats of strength.

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he hoped the event could demonstrate how Tokyo 2020 organisers can hold an Olympics next year that will be safe for athletes, officials and fans.

"With this competition, you are also setting an example that sports can be organised safely even under the ongoing health restrictions," Bach said in a video message at the opening ceremony.

The event was "giving us confidence in our preparations for future events in particular of course with a view to the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Bach said.

The IOC and the Japanese government agreed to a one-year delay of the Tokyo Olympics to next summer because of the pandemic.

Some medical experts have voiced scepticism about whether the massive international gathering can be held safely in a pandemic without a vaccine.

For the Tokyo gymnastics event, the participating athletes had gone through strict sanitation rules to shield themselves from the coronavirus with at least two weeks of isolation before flying to Japan.

- A sense of hope' - Once in Tokyo, they were immediately placed under strict bio-secure protocols, restricted to designated floors of their hotel and could only leave to take assigned buses to practice and competition venues.

On the competition floor, national teams did not share powder chalk.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist and local star Kohei Uchimura took part after being cleared after falsely tested positive for coronavirus.

"I know it has been difficult for all of us to live under various restrictions," he said at the opening ceremony.

"It is important that this competition leads to the Olympics. But unless we create a sense of hopes and dreams, this will not lead to the Olympics." Russia's world champion Nikita Nagornyy echoed his competitor's optimism.

"For any athletes, next year's Olympics will be the most important competition of their lives," Nagornyy said.

"In today's competition, I wish to show to the world that the Olympics can be held even under the pandemic."Top Japanese government officials attended, including Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto and sports minister Koichi Hagiuda.

Gymnastics officials and Tokyo 2020 officials are expected to meet later this week to discuss lessons learned from the competition.

Related Topics

World Governor Sports Russia China Hotel Tokyo Lead Japan May Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Government Share Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: The UAE&#039;s latest legal overhaul ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.