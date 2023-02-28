UrduPoint.com

Four Of The Test Best - Matches Won After Following On

Published February 28, 2023

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand beat England by one run on Tuesday in one of the most dramatic Tests in history.

The Black Caps became just the fourth side to win after having been asked to follow on in 146 years of Test cricket, during which time 2,494 matches have been played.

AFP Sport lists the matches won by a team after following on.

-- December 14, 1894 (at Sydney): England 325 and 437 (f/o) bt Australia 586 and 166 by 10 runs -- July 16, 1981 (at Headingley, Leeds): England 174 and 356 (f/o) bt Australia 401-9dec and 111 by 18 runs-- March 11, 2001 (at Kolkata): India 171 and 657/7dec (f/o) bt Australia 445 and 212 by 171 runs-- February 28, 2023 (at Wellington): New Zealand 209 and 483 (f/o) bt England 435-8dec and 256 by 1 run

