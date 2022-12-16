UrduPoint.com

Four People 'critical' After Crush At London Concert Venue

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Four people 'critical' after crush at London concert venue

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Four people were critically injured and four others were hospitalized following a crush at a concert venue in south London, police said Friday.

Police and other emergency services were called to the O2 academy in Brixton at 21:35 pm (2135 GMT) on Thursday following reports "that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue".

They arrived to find a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries," the Metropolitan police said.

Two "less seriously injured" people were treated at the scene while the eight others were taken to hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made, the Met noted.

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital," Commander Ade Adelekan said.

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night."He added specialist officers will examine the scene and CCTV, but appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

jj/ach

Related Topics

Injured Police London

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

14 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.