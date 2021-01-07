UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Die Amid Violence At U.S. Capitol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Four people die amid violence at U.S. capitol

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Four people died as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump violently occupied the Capitol on Wednesday, according to police of Washington, D.C..

One was shot and killed, the other three died because of medical emergencies amid the violent protests at the Capitol, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said in the evening, adding that 52 people have been arrested.

In the night, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency to 15 days, until the day after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in response to the breach of the Capitol.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump's supporters pushed through barriers at the Capitol building, interrupting the certification of the 2020 electoral votes and forcing a Capitol lock-down.

Related Topics

Police Washington Trump Died Washington, D.C. 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Kshisha, Shaghrafa parks

1 minute ago

Japan's consumer confidence drops as virus surges ..

12 minutes ago

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

12 minutes ago

WHO calls for intensified measures over 'alarming' ..

12 minutes ago

German inflation stable at minus 0.3 pct in Decemb ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.