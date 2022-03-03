UrduPoint.com

Four Russian Fighter Jets Violate Swedish Airspace Over Baltic Sea: Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace over Baltic Sea: military

Stockholm, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Swedish Armed Forces said Wednesday that four Russian fighter jets had entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

"Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously," Chief of Sweden's Air Force Carl-Johan Edstrom said in a statement, adding that the "violation" was brief but that Swedish jets had been scrambled to document the incursion.

Related Topics

Russia Sweden

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

3 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

4 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

4 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

4 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>