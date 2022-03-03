Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace over Baltic Sea: military

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Swedish Armed Forces said Wednesday that four Russian fighter jets had entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

"Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously," Chief of Sweden's Air Force Carl-Johan Edstrom said in a statement, adding that the "violation" was brief but that Swedish jets had been scrambled to document the incursion.