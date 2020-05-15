UrduPoint.com
Four Sampdoria Players Given Virus All-clear

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Four Sampdoria players given virus all-clear

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Four Sampdoria players who had contracted the coronavirus have recovered from the disease, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

In a short statement, Sampdoria said that the players had undergone "two tests in quick succession" and are "currently negative" for COVID-19, just a week after announcing that the four had the virus.

Samp, Fiorentina and Torino had between them announced eight cases of the virus among players, which has killed over 31,000 people in Italy and left the season suspended since mid-March.

On Saturday, AC Milan announced that they had found no cases among first team players or staff, a day after after president Paolo Scaroni told local media that some of the club's players were recovering from the virus.

Serie A wants to restart the suspended season on June 13, over three months since it was halted, if they get the all-clear from the Italian government.

Earlier on Thursday the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Giovanni Malago sad he was "99 percent" sure that the league would restart on that date.

