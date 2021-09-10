Four separatists sentenced to die in troubled Cameroon

Yaounde, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Four suspected separatists in Cameroon's troubled anglophone regions have been sentenced to death over the killing of seven schoolchildren, the defence ministry announced on Friday.

A military court on Tuesday sentenced the four to "execution in public by firing squad," it said in a statement to AFP.

Seven children aged between nine and 12 were killed in October last year when armed men opened fire on their school in Kumba in the Southwest Region -- one of two English-speaking regions gripped by a long-running armed campaign for independence.