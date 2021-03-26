Four shot dead as Bangladesh demo turns violent: police

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Four supporters of a hardline Islamist group were shot dead in Bangladesh on Friday in violent demonstrations over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Dhaka, officials said.

Police said four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline Islamist group, were brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence erupted at Hathazari, a rural town where the group's main leaders are based.

"We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets. Three of them are madrasa students and another a tailor," Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector at the hospital, told AFP. He did not say who opened fire at the demonstrations.