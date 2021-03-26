UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shot Dead As Bangladesh Demo Turns Violent: Police

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Four shot dead as Bangladesh demo turns violent: police

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Four supporters of a hardline Islamist group were shot dead in Bangladesh on Friday in violent demonstrations over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Dhaka, officials said.

Police said four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline Islamist group, were brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence erupted at Hathazari, a rural town where the group's main leaders are based.

"We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets. Three of them are madrasa students and another a tailor," Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector at the hospital, told AFP. He did not say who opened fire at the demonstrations.

Related Topics

India Dead Fire Prime Minister Police Bangladesh Narendra Modi Dhaka Chittagong All

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

18 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

59 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

20 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

20 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.