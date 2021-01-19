UrduPoint.com
Four Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb In Niger

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Four soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Four soldiers were killed and eight others seriously injured by a roadside bomb in southeastern Niger, a region hit by militants attacks, the government said.

The troops were pursuing "terrorists" on Monday following an attack the previous day on a military position in Chetima Wangou in the Diffa region, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The world's poorest country, according to the UN Human Development Index, Niger is battling militants in the southeast on its border with Nigeria, and in the southwest, on its frontier with Mali.

Hundreds of lives have been lost and nearly half a million people have fled their homes.

On January 2, 105 people in two villages in the western region of Tillaberi were killed by militants who arrived on motorbikes.

