Four Students Killed, 18 Injured As Truck Rams Into Classroom In Uganda

Published March 15, 2023

KAMPALA, Uganda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four students were killed and 18 others injured after a truck rammed into a classroom in central Uganda, police said Wednesday.

Gomba District Police Commander Christopher Ruhunde confirmed the casualties to Anadolu.

He said the truck driver lost control at a sharp bend during heavy downpour and rammed into the school computer laboratory that was occupied by students.

He said the incident happened late Tuesday.

Traffic police spokesman Faridah Nampiima told reporters the 26-year-old truck driver has been arrested.

In a separate incident, police in eastern Uganda said Tuesday a classroom wall collapsed, killing three pupils and injuring several others A police spokesman said one pupil died on the spot while two others died on arrival at a local hospital.

He said the roof of the school building was blown off by heavy rain on Sunday but the wall remained standing. Police said the wall crashed on the pupils as they tried to break it down on their teachers' directives.

The school director has been detained by police and faces charges of criminal negligence.

