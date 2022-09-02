(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The fourth round of matches in La Liga begins a frantic two weeks for clubs playing in European competition, who will have four games in the fortnight between now and the first international break of the season. Here are some things to look out for this weekend in Spain.

1. Something has to give as Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu Work on the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium meant that Real Madrid played their first three games of the campaign away from home, but Saturday sees Carlo Ancelotti's side back in front of their fans for the first time this season.

While Almeria, Celta and Espanyol were not the most daunting rivals to start the campaign, Real Betis promise to be a big test of Real Madrid's options this season (and Real Madrid of Betis' as well).

Betis travel with three wins from three games, they are level on points with Real Madrid and have striker Borja Iglesias in excellent form with four goals.

Real Madrid have started this season as they ended the last, but with a Champions League visit to Celtic next week, how much will Ancelotti rotate his squad? 2. Barca provide big test for Sevilla Sevilla have struggled at the start of the season and last weekend's defeat to Almeria means they have won just 3 of their last 15 La Liga matches. The last time they had a run like that was in the 2012-13 season and it cost then-coach Michel Gonzalez his job - something incumbent Julen Lopetegui is probably aware of.

The club have just strengthened their attack with the arrival of striker Kasper Dolberg and winger Adnan Januzaj, but Saturday's game at home to Barca may be too soon for them to play.

Barcelona travel to Seville after winning 4-1 away to Real Sociedad and cruising past Valladolid 4-0, and it looks as if Xavi Hernandez is imposing his vision on the side.

A win in the Sanchez Pizjuan would strengthen that feeling, but it would leave Sevilla with just one point from 12 and with Lopetegui under extreme pressure.

3. Questions to answer between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid Saturday's game between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid also promises to be a thriller as both sides look to make their claims this season.

Real Sociedad have used the 70 million Euros they received for Alexander Isak well, signing Alexander Sorloth back on loan and buying former Almeria forward Umar Sadiq for slightly over 20 million euros.

Both could start against an Atletico Madrid side that has looked unconvincing in their last two games, and although a deflected Antoine Griezmann shot earned them three points against Valencia on Monday, the jury is still out on Diego Simeone's side, who continue to look vulnerable without Stefan Savic in defense.

4. Herrera to boost Athletic's feel-good factor It took a long time for Ander Herrera's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Athletic Bilbao to be completed, but the 33-year-old is back at the club he left eight years ago to sign for Manchester United.

Herrera will provide extra quality to a side that has started the season with two wins and a draw to kick off the season and his return has given another morale boost to the fans.

Returning coach Ernesto Valverde has opted for an attacking style of play, with only one holding midfielder, two wingers, a striker and with Oihan Sancet and Iker Muniain as attacking midfielders and it worked to perfection as they destroyed a poor Cadiz side 4-0 on Monday.