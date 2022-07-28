UrduPoint.com

Four-time World Champion Vettel To Retire From F1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1

Hungaroring, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022 season, he announced on Thursday.

The 35-year-old German, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four successive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull.

His 53 Grand Prix victories place him third on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

"The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," Vettel said in a team statement.

"At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.

But today is not about saying goodbye.

"Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist."Vettel joined Aston Martin last season after six years at Ferrari, with whom he twice finished runner-up for the world title to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018.

He came 12th in 2021 with his new team after achieving just one podium finish. Vettel is 14th in the standings this season.

Related Topics

World German Hamilton 2017 2018 Family From Ferrari Aston Martin

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

4 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.