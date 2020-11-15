Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Italy

Florence, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Scotland made it five wins in succession with a hard-fought 28-17 bonus-point win over Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup in Florence on Saturday.

The Scots played on the backfoot for most of a first half which saw tries for Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi and Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

But after slipping 14-7 down early in the second half, Gregor Townsend's side hit back with tries from prop Zander Fagerson, lock Scott Cummings and replacement hooker George Turner to complete the win.

Italy's 20-year-old fly-half Paolo Garbisi fired over four penalties but missed the conversion.

With the France v Fiji matched called off because of coronavirus, Scotland lead Group B. Their next match is against France next week while Italy are due to face the afflicted Fijians.