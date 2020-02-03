Four Turkish soldiers killed by Syria regime shelling in Idlib: Ankara

Ankara, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Four Turkish soldiers were killed Monday by Syrian regime shelling in the northwestern region of Idlib, Turkey's defence ministry said.

Nine other soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish forces retaliated and "destroyed targets".

Turkey has 12 observation posts in the region as part of a Turkey-Russia deal to prevent a regime offensive.