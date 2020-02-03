UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Turkish Soldiers Killed By Syria Regime Shelling In Idlib: Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Four Turkish soldiers killed by Syria regime shelling in Idlib: Ankara

Ankara, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Four Turkish soldiers were killed Monday by Syrian regime shelling in the northwestern region of Idlib, Turkey's defence ministry said.

Nine other soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish forces retaliated and "destroyed targets".

Turkey has 12 observation posts in the region as part of a Turkey-Russia deal to prevent a regime offensive.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Idlib

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 February 2020

46 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Press: Open minds for Mideast peace

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

10 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.