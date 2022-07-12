Four-wicket Bumrah strikes as England collapse in Ist India ODI

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :India's Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational new-ball spell as 50-over world champions England slumped to 68-8 in the first one-day international at the Oval on Tuesday.

Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks.

Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.

Two balls later, Joe Root -- the world's top-ranked Test batsman -- was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.

And in the next over Test captain Ben Stokes fell for a golden duck when he inside-edged an intended drive off Mohammed Shami and was brilliantly caught by diving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

England were now 7-3 in 2.4 overs after being sent into bat by India captain Rohit Sharma.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from two hundreds during England's seven-wicket win in the Covid-delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, then fell for seven after edging an excellent Bumrah delivery to Pant, who held a diving right-handed catch.

Livingstone became the fourth duck of the innings when, walking across his crease, he was clean bowled leg-stump by Bumrah to leave England 26-5 in the eighth over.

Moeen Ali offered brief resistance but on 14 he was caught and bowled by Prasidh Krishna, the paceman holding a fine return catch low down off a checked drive.

England captain Jos Buttler tried to turn the tide with a typically aggressive 30, including six fours.

But he was out when he hoisted Shami to deep square leg, where Suryakumar Yadav held a well-judged catch as he remained just inside the rope.

England were then reduced to 68-8 in the 17th over when Shami clean bowled Craig Overton for figures of 3-26 in 5.3 overs.

That left England facing the prospect of being dismissed for a new record low score at this level, with their current worst in an ODI 86 all against Australia at Manchester's Old Trafford in 2001.

Rohit, speaking at the toss, said the grass cover on the pitch and the overhead conditions had been factors in his decision to field first.

But he also highlighted the skill of his new-ball duo, whom India will hope are still leading their attack when they stage next year's 50-over World Cup.

"Shami and Bumrah, those guys can swing the ball up front and that is something we thought of as well, put the brakes on England," said Rohit.

This was the first time Bairstow, Root and Stokes had played a 50-over international together since England's 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, but the trio managed just seven runs between them on Tuesday.