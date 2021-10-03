UrduPoint.com

Four Wounded In Fresh Inmate Clash At Riot-hit Ecuador Prison

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:30 AM

Four wounded in fresh inmate clash at riot-hit Ecuador prison

Guayaquil, Ecuador, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Four people were wounded and police were shot at on Saturday in a new clash between prisoners at the Ecuadorian prison where 118 people were killed just days earlier in the country's deadliest inmate riot.

Police commander Tannya Varela said there was a shootout between inmates at the prison in Guayaquil.

Officers neutralized the confrontation and maintained control of the prison, the police force said.

Elite police teams entered the facility, supported by soldiers and a military tank, according to video released by the force.

Two rifles, three pistols, ammunition and cell phones were seized in the prison, police said.

The jail has space for 5,300 inmates, but it houses 8,500 -- 60 percent more than capacity.

On Tuesday, at least 118 inmates were killed, six of them beheaded, as rival gangs armed with guns and grenades went to war at the prison.

Another 86 wounded were wounded, six critically, according to Ecuador's prisons authority.

It was the latest in a string of bloody clashes in Ecuador's broken prison system, with 237 inmates killed so far this year -- up from 103 in 2020.

Ecuador on Friday deployed thousands of police and soldiers to secure its prisons, in an attempt to prevent further clashes.

The prison system has 65 facilities designed for about 30,000 inmates but houses 39,000.

The country has about 1,500 guards -- a shortfall of about 3,000, according to experts.

At a neighboring prison on Saturday, inmates climbed up to the rooftops to wave white clothing and display signs calling for peace, AFP saw.

The inmates held up signs that read "We want peace" and "The law is killing us." They have asked not to be transferred to other prisons because "there are no problems" in their current institution.

Authorities are planning to relocate some of the Guayaquil prisoners after the riot, as relatives of the inmates continue to gather outside the complex, begging for information about their family members.

So far, 101 bodies have been identified, 44 of which have been given to their families, police said.

Related Topics

Police Jail Guayaquil Ecuador Tank 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

17 minutes ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

8 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

8 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

9 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

9 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.